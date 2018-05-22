SAPD officer hits, kills pedestrian while responding to aggravated robbery call

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after he was hit by a San Antonio police officer and another driver while crossing a North Side street Monday night.

San Antonio Police Department spokesman Carlos Ortiz said the officer was responding to an aggravated robbery call "code three," the highest level of urgency the department allows, when he hit a pedestrian in the 5800 block of San Pedro Road.

The impact sent the pedestrian into the opposite lanes of traffic, where he was hit by another vehicle, Ortiz said.

According to police, the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer and the driver of the other vehicle that also struck the man were not injured.

Ortiz said it's unclear how fast the officer was going at the time of the crash, but that a code three response allows officers to drive over the speed limit to respond to a call.

The police officer is an eight-year veteran of the force and will be placed on administrative leave as authorities investigate.

Ortiz said he expects traffic investigators will remain at the scene until approximately 1 a.m. and that San Pedro Avenue from Hermine to Lovera boulevards will be closed while authorities investigate.

