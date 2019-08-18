SAPD: One dead in motorcycle crash on I-35/Highway 90 entrance ramp

SAN ANTONIO - David Silva, 48, died and another individual is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on the West Side, officers said.

San Antonio police responded to the crash on the entrance ramp from Interstate 35 to Highway 90 at 2:36 a.m. Sunday. Two men were riding on the motorcycle when the driver lost control and slammed into a guardrail, according to police.

Emergency responders said Silva died on impact and they found the other rider 30 yards past the crash site. Officers say that man is at BAMC in critical condition.

Police are investigating if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

