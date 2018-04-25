Suspect in fatal shooting at apartment complex found dead nearby, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said the suspect in fatal shooting at apartment complex on the city's Southeast Side was found dead in nearby wooded area early Wednesday morning.

The fatal shooting was called in around 7:45 a.m. at the Sereno Park apartments located in the 3900 block of Southeast Military Drive, which is found not far from South W. W. White Road and interstate 37.

At this time, information about the shooting is limited. The circumstances surrounding the shooting also remain unclear.

The police have had the Eagle helicopter flying overhead and an ambulance was recently seen leaving the area.

