SAPD: Robber held Subway employees hostage, took aim at officers

SAN ANTONIO - A would-be robber who took two Subway employees hostage and later took aim at San Antonio police officers is in custody, authorities said.

A passerby called police just before midnight after seeing a masked man jump across the counter of a Subway in the 9600 block of Potranco Road, then seeing an employee with their hands raised, Assistant San Antonio police Chief James Flavin said.

Three San Antonio police officers arrived at the Far West Side restaurant and when the suspect saw officers, he held one employee hostage at gunpoint. During the confrontation, another employee in the store was able to get away from the suspect, leaving one hostage in the store, Flavin said.

The second hostage, Flavin said, also got away, and the suspect then pointed his weapon toward police, prompting at least two officers to open fire on the robber. The robber grabbed the second hostage again and went behind the counter, according to police, and after some negotiation, he released the hostage and surrendered himself to police.

The suspect was grazed by a bullet and was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. The suspect has not yet been identified, but police said he's facing multiple felony charges.

Flavin said the officers who opened fire will be placed on administrative duty, per standard procedure.

Another passerby who saw the shooting unfold was filming the large police presence in the area when shots began ringing out. In the footage shared with KSAT early Sunday, at least one San Antonio police officer is seen outside of the store when shots are fired. A figure is seen jumping what appears to be a counter as more officers move into the building. Officers are then heard calling out, "He's behind the counter. Behind the counter," to one another.

The video ends before the suspect and hostages come out.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.