Boy, 6, last seen two days ago in East Side neighborhood, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a boy who was last seen two days ago.

Joel Jimenez, 6, was last seen in the 600 block of J Street on the East Side, according to a missing child report from SAPD.

Officials believe Joel is with a family member who does not have custody of him.

Jimenez has straight brown hair that comes to the top of his ears in a fade.

He is missing half of a top front tooth and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with blue stripes on its sleeves, black shorts and black slide sandals.

He is 4 feet tall, weighs 45 pounds and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jimenez’s whereabouts is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

