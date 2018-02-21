SAPD seeks help in locating missing man, 47

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

George Regino Jr., 47, was last seen Monday in the 2400 block of Christian Drive.

Regino is under a doctor's care and requires medication, police said.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weights 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Regino was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He walks bowlegged, blinks his eyes rapidly and twitches.

If you have seen or have any information on Regino, please call the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

