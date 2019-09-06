SAPD: Shooting investigation leads to illegal gambling bust on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - An investigation into a reported shooting at a home turned into an illegal gambling bust on the city's South Side overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

Police were called just before 1:30 a.m. to the home in the 1300 block of Hunter Boulevard after receiving a call about shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, however, they instead found an eight-liner operation inside with as many as 30 machines in the house.

Police said they are now trying to determine who is running the operation. Their investigation is ongoing.

