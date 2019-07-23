SAPD, Texas Organ Sharing Alliance hold organ donation drive to honor fallen officers

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department joined forces with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance to honor two officers killed in the line of duty and raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

Officers Bobby Deckard and Miguel Moreno were killed in the line of duty. They were both organ donors.

On Monday, SAPD held organ donation drives in honor of Deckard and Moreno.

The drives were held at the SAPD substations where each of the officers worked.

The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance hopes to fill the shortage of organ donors. Anyone interested in becoming an organ donor can click here for more information.



