Your Questions Answered: New charge on CPS Energy bill

SAN ANTONIO - You ask the questions, and we do our best to get you an answer.

Several months ago, we started "San Antonio Questions," which allows viewers to ask questions about just anything going on in San Antonio.

One of the newest questions we got came from Claudia regarding her CPS Energy bill.

Claudia's question was: "Just noticed that on the back of my recent CPS bill a new charge was added, 'Peak Capacity Charge.' What is it? How do we reduce it?"

We reached out to CPS Energy, and this what its officials told us:

The peak capacity charge is added to customer bills to help cover the higher costs incurred by CPS Energy during summer months.

Between the months of June and September, an additional charge of $.0198 is added to bills for every kilowatt hour in excess of 600 kilowatt hours.

As far as how you can reduce your bill, the CPS Energy website offers the following energy-saving tips:

Have your central air system inspected by a licensed professional at least twice a year, in the spring and fall.

Set your thermostat between 78 and 80 degrees. Raise it by 2 or 3 degrees when you're not at home.

Use a fan to help you feel cooler.

Check and/or replace your air filters every two weeks May through October.

Check ducts for air leaks.

