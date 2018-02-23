SA's MLK Park gets facelift, new improvements

SAN ANTONIO - The city unveiled several improvements on Friday for Martin Luther King Park in celebration of Black History Month.

The improvements include a vehicular bridge, a new playground and historical monuments.

Residents and parkgoers will also be welcomed by entryway monuments highlighting the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

City officials at Friday’s unveiling said the park will now be a recreational and historical experience.

“With February being Black History Month, there is no better time to celebrate the newest improvements to this park. The history of this park is ingrained in the story of the East Side, but today marks a new beginning,” said Councilman Cruz Shaw in a press release.

In addition to the improvements, sidewalks were built to connect the park and the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex.

The new playground was funded by the USAA Foundation, Inc.

The total budget for this project was $4 million, with funds being provided from the City’s 2012-2017 Bond Program, according to a city press release.

