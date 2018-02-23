School district investigating bus incident involving airsoft gun

PETTUS, Texas - Pettus Independent School District is dealing with an incident involving a student bringing an airsoft gun onto a bus Thursday afternoon, an official with the district confirmed Friday.

A concerned mother, who wished to remain anonymous, reached out to KSAT and said a sixth-grade student fired the airsoft gun on one of the school's buses.

She said her children told her about the incident when they got home Thursday after school.

Pettus ISD Superintendent Jaime Velasco confirmed there is a video of the incident but didn’t give specific details, including whether or not the airsoft gun was actually fired.

“We have identified the student and we are taking statements from students who were also on the bus,” Velasco said.

He did mention the video was 45 minutes long and that the incident is still under investigation.

KSAT has requested access to video of the incident via the Freedom of Information Act and will update this article when it becomes available.

