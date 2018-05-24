SeaWorld offers free admission to military veterans and families

SeaWorld is offering free admission to U.S. veterans and up to three guests now through July 4.

The offer is available at SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Veterans must redeem their complimentary single-day ticket(s) online at www.wavesofhonor.com. Identification will be verified through ID.me/Troop ID.

“As Memorial Day weekend approaches, we are especially mindful of the sacrifices our veterans have made. We want to extend a measure of our gratitude with an invitation for a free visit for them and their families to enjoy incredible moments together this summer,” said Carl Lum, SeaWorld San Antonio park president.

SeaWorld already offers one complimentary admission a year to anyone actively serving in the U.S. military, as well as activated or drilling reservists and National Guardsmen, and up to three guests.

Members of the military and veterans can also buy discounted admission tickets through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases.

