Second victim in deadly West Side shooting in worse condition than originally reported

SAN ANTONIO - A second victim in a West Side shooting that left a 14-year-old dead is in much worse condition than authorities originally reported.

Gallegos's family heard from hospital staff that Gallegos arrived at University Hospital in a firetruck, not an ambulance, and he was apparently conscious and talking as if nothing had happened. The truth became evident though, they said, after he collapsed at the hospital

Talking to reporters at the scene the next morning, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Gallegos had been driving by in a car when he was hit — "grazed in the forehead."

The extent of Gallegos's injuries wasn't immediately apparent during the shooting.

Police originally said Gallegos was grazed by a bullet in the barrage that left Gabara dead, but Gallegos’ family said his injury was serious and he may not survive.

Benito Gallegos, 69, is in a coma and has a bullet lodged in the back of his head.

Angel Gabara, 14, was shot in the head late Friday while at his home in the 200 block of Saint Christopher Walk.

San Antonio police on Saturday arrested the three men in connection with the shooting.

Police said that, after processing the scene and taking witness statements, they determined that there were, in fact, three shooters, each of whom pulled their own trigger at some point after an unknown man allegedly made threatening gestures toward them.

Family members said removing the bullet could leave Gallegos paralyzed. The hospital has told them they will need to decide whether or not to take him off life support.

What Gallegos’ family is saying:

Elisa Gallegos, sister-in-law:

“Barbecue gatherings, parties, he was always there. He was real close — real close to the family.”

“He’s not responding. It’s, like, because his brain is so swollen.”