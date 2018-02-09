Family pleads for senseless violence to end after boy, 14, killed by stray bullet on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - The family of a 14-year-old boy is pleading to the community to end senseless gun violence after the child was killed by a stray bullet on the West Side.
READ MORE: 14-year-old West Side shooting victim dies; arrest documents shed new light
Fast Facts:
Angel Gabara was a 14-year-old boy with 10 siblings, who lived with his dad and attended Rhodes Middle School.
Angel was shot in the head late Friday while at his home in the 200 block of Saint Christopher Walk.
Police said after processing the scene and taking witness statements, they determined that there were, in fact, three shooters, each of which pulled their own trigger at some point after an unknown man allegedly made threatening gestures toward them.
RELATED: Police nab 3 in West Side shooting that left 14-year-old fighting for life
San Antonio police on Saturday arrested the three men in connection with the shooting.
Angel fought for his life at the hospital but didn’t make it.
Angel’s teachers said he was very smart, a good artist and knew how to play the piano.
The family has two plate sales in Bryan and in San Antonio this weekend to help raise funds for funeral expenses. The San Antonio plate sale will start at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Jireh House at 3220 South Laredo St.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family.
What Angel Gabara's aunt is saying
CRIME MAP OF THE AREA
Breakdown:
6 aggravated robberies of an individual
1 robbery of an individual
1 aggravated sexual assault of a child
2 sexual assaults
5 aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon, not including Friday’s shooting
1 aggravated assault-family violence
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.