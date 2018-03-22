Seguin police, DEA arrest 19, seize drugs and weapons in joint operation

SAN ANTONIO - The Seguin Police Department and the US Drug Enforcement Administration teamed up in a joint operation that resulted in 19 arrests, a press release said Thursday.

Seguin police said that the people arrested range in age from 20 years old to 50 years old.

The arrests were made throughout the city in partnership with the DEA.

According to the release, Seguin police and the DEA initiated an in-depth investigation called “Operation Raging Bull” last September.

The operation focused on individuals involved in the manufacture and delivery of heroin and crystal methamphetamine.

Authorities executed sixteen arrest warrants during the roundup. Three individuals were arrested for other unrelated criminal charges.

RELATED: 4 arrested in botched car sale fatal shooting; 1 other person sought

RELATED: Man arrested after sending sexually explicit messages to a 12-year-old, SAPD says

A news briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Seguin Police Department Headquarters. KSAT 12 will be there.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.