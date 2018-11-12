Seguin police deputy chief, captain step down days apart

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin Police Department officials confirm that two high-ranking members of the department's command staff have stepped down days apart.

Captain Victor Pacheco, who, according to personnel records, has worked for the department since 2002, resigned Oct. 30 for personal reasons and to tend to his family.

Deputy Chief Bruce Ure retired on Nov. 5 -- less than a week later -- moving up his previously announced retirement date by six weeks.

Pacheco's resignation came days after the Defenders received a tip and began looking into allegations related to his personal life.

"We just moved things up," Ure said, however, when reached by telephone last week. "It just is what it is. There's no cover-up. Things just lined up this way."

Seguin police officials had previously announced on social media in late September that Ure would be retiring Dec. 14.

Officials have called both departures "personnel matters" and have refused to make Chief Kevin Kelso available for an interview.

Personnel records show that Pacheco was possibly next in line to replace Ure as deputy chief. His file includes several letters from prominent members of the community stating that he would be an ideal candidate to replace Ure upon Ure's retirement.

The departures came as the KSAT 12 Defenders were preparing to air a series of stories on former Seguin police Officer Suzann Gonzalez, who resigned in late May.

Seguin officials defended a courtesy ride given by Gonzalez in March to a man who was then hit and killed while walking on Interstate 10.

The victim, 52-year-old Darrin Price, had high-levels of methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.

A Seguin police supervisor told Cibolo police, the lead agency that investigated Price's death, that Gonzalez's report on her encounter with Price was incomplete and missing important details.

Records show Gonzalez was allowed to stay on the force despite a pattern of behavior that included not being in control of her emotions, failing to properly complete reports and challenging a child to hit her while at a scene.

Gonzalez used her Taser on a teenager at a scene in mid-April, and resigned after serving a short suspension related to the incident.

Pacheco did not respond to a request for comment left at his home.

A Seguin police cruiser was still parked in front of the home, days after Pacheco resigned.

Department officials said the resignation was "very fresh" and the department was still in the process of trying to retrieve city property from him.

Department officials said they are conducting a strategic search to find replacements for Pacheco and Ure.

