Seguin superintendent to give portion of salary to scholarships

Seguin, TX - The Seguin ISD superintendent is giving back to his students.

He announced on Facebook Monday that a portion of his salary increase would go towards $2,000 in scholarships for graduation seniors who want to become a Seguin ISD educator.

Gutierrez said in his post that he felt inspired the first few days of school and that it came to mind the many talents that the school holds within their classrooms.

Many on social media applauded his decision.

RELATED:

STEM majors top list of most valuable college degrees, analysis shows

Aviation program at Southwest HS giving students new opportunities

New UTSA program to enhance needs of undergraduate students living on campus

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.