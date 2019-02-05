Ex-Staind singer Aaron Lewis tells South Texas crowd he doesn't 'speak Spanish,' walks off stage

SAN ANTONIO - Video circulated this week of former rocker and now country singer Aaron Lewis leaving the stage abruptly during a concert in South Texas on Saturday.

Lewis asked the crowd to quiet down so he could perform an acoustic song during his encore performance.

In the video obtained by TMZ, the crowd does appear to quiet down, but someone tells Lewis to ask the crowd to be quiet in Spanish.

Lewis responded, “I’m sorry, I don’t know how to speak Spanish. I’m American.”

That led to more jeers from the crowd before Lewis ultimately walked off the stage.

Videos of the incident were posted on social media, went viral and can now be seen on multiple media outlets.

Gary Rodriguez, director of the Pharr Events Center, told KSAT the incident has been overblown and Lewis did not walk off stage mid-set.

Rodriguez said Lewis played his entire set and met his commitment to the promoter.

Rodriguez said Lewis “was great” throughout the performance, but was possibly asking too much for an entire group of people to stay quiet after a long night.

Despite walking off during the encore, Lewis stayed and took pictures with fans and signed autographs, Rodriguez said.

Fans posted their displeasure with Lewis’ comments on social media, but Rodriguez said there have been no requests for any type of refund.

Lewis has not publicly said anything about the incident, but posted a photo of himself with a U.S. Border Patrol officer after the show.

(VIDEO FROM TMZ POSTED BELOW. IT CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE)

