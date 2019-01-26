Slain boxer's fiancee: 'His family is not speaking to me'

UVALDE, Texas - Sammy Arellano, who said she and slain boxer John Duane VanMeter had planned a Valentine’s Day wedding, said she is now being shunned by his family.

“His family is not speaking to me,” Arellano said. “They blame me for it.”

VanMeter was shot to death in the living room of their home Wednesday night, allegedly by someone in black with a bandana across his face.

Uvalde police said it was a 12-year-old boy who is now charged with capital murder in VanMeter’s death.

Arellano said she regrets feeling sorry for the boy, who lived with his grandmother and two sisters and was known around town as “a troublemaker.” She said he often involved her 10-year-old son, who once considered the boy his best friend.

Arellano said they would steal candy and other items from local convenience stores. She said that’s why, for a time, she and VanMeter agreed to take in the boy, who was often on the streets.

Arellano said VanMeter didn’t care “as long as they stayed out of trouble.” When they didn’t, Arellano said, “I told (the boy he) wasn’t allowed in my house anymore.”

That was at least two months ago, she said, but the boy didn’t seem bothered by it.

However, Arellano’s mother, Norma, said the boy kept threatening to kill her grandson, his onetime friend.

Arellano said moments before VanMeter was shot, “(The boy) had the gun pointed at my daughter, and when he saw us, he pointed the gun at me and my son.”

She said she and her children left the room and then heard a bang. They came out to find VanMeter on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

Arellano’s mother said of the boxer, who many considered a role model, “He was great, a great man. He had a heart.”

