Special naturalization ceremony taking place at Alamo Tuesday for San Antonio Tricentennial

In celebration of San Antonio’s Tricentennial birthday, a special naturalization ceremony will take place at the Alamo Tuesday.

Fifty immigrants will be sworn in as U.S District Judge Xavier Rodriguez administers the oath of allegiance.

Naturalization is the process by which U.S. citizenship is conferred upon foreign citizens or nationals after fulfilling the requirements established by Congress.

After naturalization, foreign-born citizens enjoy nearly all the same benefits, rights and responsibilities that the Constitution gives to native-born U.S. citizens, including the right to vote.

During fiscal year 2017, just over 715,000 people were naturalized at ceremonies throughout the country and around the world, including more than 15,300 individuals through the San Antonio field office.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nuremberg will also be in attendance, as well as Alamo CEO Douglass W. McDonald.

