Suspect shot, killed by Homeland Security officer on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A suspect was shot and killed by a Homeland Security officer on the city's Southwest Side early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting was called in just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Vermont and Ferndale Street, which is located not far from Division Avenue and Interstate 35.

Police said the shooting involved both the Homeland Security officer and the suspect during a chase. The suspect was killed and no officers were injured in the incident. Residents in the area said they woke to hearing gunfire, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting are not currently known.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, along with the San Antonio Police Department have been working in the area.

SAPD Chief William McManus will not be speaking to the media. Instead it will be Homeland Security making a statement about what happened.

