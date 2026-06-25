Man fatally struck by train on South Side, San Antonio police say The incident happened in the 300 block of East Lachapelle The train was not able to stop in time and hit the man, SAPD said. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was hit and killed by a train late Wednesday night on the South Side.
The incident happened around 10:25 p.m. in the 300 block of East Lachapelle, which is located near Lone Star Boulevard.
Officers said the man, who’s around 30 years old, was sitting on the tracks prior to the collision.
The train was not able to stop in time and hit the man, SAPD said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his identity, as well as his cause and manner of death.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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