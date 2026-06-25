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Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

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Man fatally struck by train on South Side, San Antonio police say

The incident happened in the 300 block of East Lachapelle

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

The train was not able to stop in time and hit the man, SAPD said. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was hit and killed by a train late Wednesday night on the South Side.

The incident happened around 10:25 p.m. in the 300 block of East Lachapelle, which is located near Lone Star Boulevard.

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Officers said the man, who’s around 30 years old, was sitting on the tracks prior to the collision.

The train was not able to stop in time and hit the man, SAPD said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his identity, as well as his cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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