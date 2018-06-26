Spot the tot: Local hospitals see increase of accidents involving children

SAN ANTONIO - With school out and more children playing outside or being outdoors for swim parties or barbeques, KSAT's community partners at University Hospital say drivers need to always be aware of small children around vehicles before backing out.

Jennifer Norway, the director of injury prevention at University Hospital, says the hospital is seeing more incidents of parents backing into their children on accident.

“We've seen an increased number of unintentional back overs here at University Hospital,” Norway said. “So we want to make sure families understand and know that this risk exists.”

Here are some helpful guidelines before backing out:

Walk around the back of your vehicle before backing out, don’t always rely on backup or sideview mirrors.

Also walk in front of your car, a typical 3- to 5-year-old you may not be able to see over the hood -- especially if your car is a truck or SUV.

You can’t see a 3-year-old who is the average height of 3 feet tall in your rearview or side mirrors until the child is about three parking spaces away from the car. Keep that distance in mind when you are checking the front and back of your car.

