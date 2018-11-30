Student teacher had sex, lived with student he met while teaching, documents say

HOUSTON - David Ziesmer, 26, has been charged with having an improper relationship with a student and sexual assault of a child, according to court documents.

Ziesmer was working as a student teacher in a world geography class at a Houston-area high school in 2014 when he began a relationship with a 15-year-old student, according to KPRC.

The woman, who is now 18 years old, told Houston police she began having sex with Ziesmer shortly after meeting him when she was in ninth grade.

Ziesmer denied having sex with the student until she turned 17.

Officials with the Houston Independent School District released the following statement:

"The HISD Police Department recently received a complaint regarding allegations of inappropriate conduct between a former Bellaire High School student and a student-teacher. HISD Police conducted a full investigation that led to criminal charges being filed against the former student-teacher. This individual was never employed by the district, but did serve as a student-teacher in 2014. HISD conducted a national criminal background check prior to assigning the student-teacher to a campus and nothing was found. HISD's priority is the safety and well-being of all students."

