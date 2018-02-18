News

Students, teachers, activists staging national walkouts to protest inaction on gun violence

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist
Several groups have organized school walkouts nationally following the Parkland, Florida school shooting that claimed the lives of 17 students.

The walkouts are in protest of lawmakers' inaction on gun violence.

Since the shooting, many survivors have called for the beginning of conversations on politics and gun control. 

"We've sat around too long being inactive in our political climate, and as a result, children have died," student David Hogg told CNN. "If our elected officials are not willing to stand up and say, 'I'm not going to continue to take money from the NRA because children are dying,' they shouldn't be in office and they won't be in office because this is a midterm year and this is the change that we need."

Here are some of the walkouts being planned:

March 14: 

Organizers of the Women's March have organized a walkout on March 14 at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes.

March 24:

March for our Lives, a group organized by students, is calling for a nationwide walkout on March 24  "to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today."

April 20: 

National School Walkout is asking students to walk out on April 20 at 10 a.m. on the anniversary of the Columbine massacre.

 

