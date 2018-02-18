Students, teachers, activists staging national walkouts to protest inaction on gun violence

Several groups have organized school walkouts nationally following the Parkland, Florida school shooting that claimed the lives of 17 students.

The walkouts are in protest of lawmakers' inaction on gun violence.

Since the shooting, many survivors have called for the beginning of conversations on politics and gun control.

"We've sat around too long being inactive in our political climate, and as a result, children have died," student David Hogg told CNN. "If our elected officials are not willing to stand up and say, 'I'm not going to continue to take money from the NRA because children are dying,' they shouldn't be in office and they won't be in office because this is a midterm year and this is the change that we need."

Here are some of the walkouts being planned:

March 14:

Organizers of the Women's March have organized a walkout on March 14 at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes.

Enough is enough!



Women's March Youth EMPOWER is calling for students, teachers, and allies to take part in a #NationalSchoolWalkout for 17 minutes at 10am on March 14, 2018. Join us in saying #ENOUGH!https://t.co/8ZE8uthRlZ pic.twitter.com/45yCZl4zDm — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 16, 2018

March 24:

March for our Lives, a group organized by students, is calling for a nationwide walkout on March 24 "to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today."

We've had enough of lawmakers offering only thoughts, prayers & inaction on commonsense gun safetly laws.



On 3/24, students are marching in DC & across the country to demand lawmakers take action to prevent gun violence. Get involved: https://t.co/HnHBhTrNPM #MarchForOurLives — Everytown (@Everytown) February 18, 2018

April 20:

National School Walkout is asking students to walk out on April 20 at 10 a.m. on the anniversary of the Columbine massacre.

On Friday, April 20th we want students to attend school and then promptly WALK-OUT at 10:00 am. Sit outside your schools and peacefully protest. Make some noise. Voice your thoughts. "We are students, we are victims, we are change." — National School Walkout (@schoolwalkoutUS) February 17, 2018

Nationwide school walkouts will demand action on gun violence

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.