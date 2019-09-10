Superstitious? A rare Harvest Full Moon to arrive on Friday the 13th

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Maybe it is because Jason Vorhees haunted Camp Crystal Lake under a full moon or because superstition is abound, but Friday the 13th will definitely feel a little creepier this year thanks to a rare lunar event.

A full harvest micromoon is set to appear in the sky Friday night.

This is the first full moon to happen nationwide on Friday the 13th since October 13, 2000.

The moon also happens to be at the point in its orbit where it is farthest from Earth, resulting in the term micromoon. It is the opposite of a supermoon.

In addition, it is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox and at a time in which fall harvests are taking place, allowing it to be a harvest moon.

The next full moon on Friday the 13th will not occur until 2049.

