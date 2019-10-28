Suspect arrested in 2017 slaying of man on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made an arrest in a two-year-old murder case.

Antonio Rene Perez, 28, was arrested Friday on a murder charge for the 2017 slaying of Mark Rios.

Rios was found unresponsive in the 100 block of West Dickson Avenue with a gunshot wound to his leg on May 6, 2017, the initial police report states.

A detective on scene said Rios was hit in a drive-by shooting, and he was bleeding out when police arrived.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

This story will be updated when more information on Perez's arrest becomes available.

