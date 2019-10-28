Man to face murder charge in deadly stabbing at Northeast Side motel

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a suspect who stabbed and killed a man at a Northeast Side motel early Monday morning is going to face a murder charge.

Police identified that suspect as Jimmy Turner, 44.

A preliminary report says Turner showed up uninvited at the WinnQuest Inn, located in the 3500 block of Eisenhauer Road, after midnight Monday.

It says Turner fought with a man in the parking lot who had been in a room with his ex-girlfriend, stabbing him.

RELATED: Selma man arrested for murder after running over wife with truck, police say

The victim, who was 39 years old, was mortally wounded.

"Multiple stab wounds to his body, multiple to his torso and one to his neck," Officer Alisia Pruneda said, describing his injuries.

After being stabbed, the victim managed to run back to the motel room.

He collapsed in the room and died soon after police arrived.

The report says the woman attempted to close the door, but the suspect kicked it open and punched her in her face.

"There was some kind of dating relationship, ex-boyfriend, ex-girlfriend and then new boyfriend," Pruneda said.

RELATED: Woman accused of stabbing mother with 10-inch crucifix during argument

Turner was still on scene when police arrived.

He was taken into custody to face charges, including murder.

Homicide detectives also took several other people in for questioning as witnesses.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

Read also on KSAT.com:

Man shot in head during apparent drug deal, police say

San Antonio police searching for woman accused of stabbing boyfriend

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.