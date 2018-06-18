Suspect, vehicle sought in connection to East Side apartment murder

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for murder.

The shooting occurred Thursday, June 7 outside the Oak Meadow Villa Apartments, located in the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue.

According to police the victim, Leon David Perkins, 50, was found dead at the scene.

Police said they are now searching for a gray Mitsubishi Outlander with the license plate KRC1559 in connection to the crime.

Anyone with any knowledge of the murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

