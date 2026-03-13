Neighbors fear for safety after bullet holes found in east Bexar County homes

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Neighbors say at least four homes in an east Bexar County neighborhood have been struck by stray bullets, leaving residents worried.

“I mean, it could have struck a bedroom,” Josh Lerma said. “It could have gone through the window. Someone could have been in there. So it’s definitely concerning.”

Another resident, Katherine Danaway, said she fears that someone will be seriously injured.

“That’s what I’m fearful of, really, is that someone’s going to get hurt or wind up dead because of this,” she said.

Danaway and Lerma live in the Wilder community off Loop 1604 in Adkins. They said they each found at least one bullet hole in their homes over the past year.

Danaway said her home has been struck twice.

“We can’t say for certain if it’s from the gun range or not, but it seems the most likely suspect,” Danaway said.

The neighbors believe the bullets may be coming from a shooting range across the highway.

The owner of LoneStar Handgun, Joshua Felker, said safety is the facility’s top priority. He described multiple safeguards, including what he called a “no blue sky” setup designed to ensure shooters only see dirt beyond their targets.

“We have baffles in place that won’t allow the rounds to exit the property,” Felker said.

Felker said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigated the range recently and closed a case. He said the business has filed an open records request and wants to address any verified issue.

“If there is a problem, we would like to address it,” Felker said.

Felker stated that it would be difficult for a round to travel that far if safety rules are followed.

“They’d have to bypass them deliberately,” he said, adding that he would like to look into the neighbor’s concerns further.

BCSO told KSAT it does not have enough evidence to prove the gunfire is coming from LoneStar Handgun, but deputies did find holes in safety baffles during a site inspection.

Lerma said he was frustrated by what he described as limited options for enforcement without an injury.

“The gist of what I got is until someone gets hurt, injured or even killed, that’s when they could launch an investigation, unfortunately,” Lerma said.

The sheriff’s office said it is working with the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office to complete a full inspection of the facility. Residents were asked to remain vigilant.

“The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office recognizes the significant concern this incident has caused within the Wilder Subdivision,” BCSO told KSAT.

“If you observe property damage or hear gunfire that sounds unusually close, please report it immediately and document the time of the occurrence,” the sheriff’s office continued. “Your cooperation is vital as we work to maintain the security and peace of mind of your community.”

LoneStar Handgun has been open since 2013. Felker also said he hopes neighbors come to the range directly to share their concerns and learn how they operate.

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