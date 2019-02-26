Suspected drunken driver hits shopping cart, kills baby; injures 2 others: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO - A baby was killed Monday afternoon after a suspected drunken driver hit a shopping cart at a Dollar General store parking lot, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the baby's mother and another woman were also injured in the collision.

Sgt. Ralph Salazar with the San Antonio Police Department said officers responded around 1:50 p.m. Monday to the Dollar General in the 300 block of Moursund Boulevard on the city's South Side.

Salazar said a woman was near her vehicle with her baby in a shopping cart when the driver made a wide turn into the store's parking lot at a high rate of speed and hit the cart head-on.

The driver, a man in his 20s, then clipped a parked vehicle, injuring another woman who was thrown several feet from where she stood, Salazar said.

Salazar told KSAT.com all three victims were taken to University Hospital, where the baby was later pronounced dead. The mother's injuries and her condition were unknown at the time of publishing this story.

The other woman, who is believed to be in her 60s, was last listed in critical condition and is undergoing emergency surgery at the hospital, Salazar said.

Salazar told KSAT.com the deadly crash was captured on the store's surveillance camera and the driver's passenger was taken in for questioning.

The man's identity has not yet been released and is now being questioned by homicide detectives.

The driver is facing intoxication manslaughter and other serious charges, which Salazar said could be upgraded depending on the status of the two women.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.