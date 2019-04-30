Teachers get free admission to San Antonio Zoo in May

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is offering free admission for Texas teachers during the month of May.

Teachers can also bring up to four guests at 50% off the standard admission price.

To qualify, teachers must be an active pre-K through 12th grade teacher in any public, private or parochial school in the state of Texas.

To claim the deal, teachers will be required to bring the following items to the zoo ticket window:

Texas ID

Copy of Texas teachers certificate

Pay stub OR photo ID badge from school/district

