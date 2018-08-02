‘Texas Angel': Man captures unique cloud formation over Texas highway

SAN ANTONIO - Some people on social media are claiming to see an angel in the clouds.

Danny Ferraro, 57, took a photo Monday of a unique cloud formation on Highway 105 in Texas, captioning his find with the phrase, “Texas angel.”

"I consider myself a Christian and a believer, but I don’t attend church regularly,” Ferraro told KSAT as part of a statement.

The photo was taken in Montgomery, which is north of Houston.

"I don't know how many others saw it, but I'm sure it meant something special to everyone who did,” Ferraro said.

Ferraro, who was traveling in Montgomery with his new bride Carmen Ferraro, shared the photo to Facebook, where it has been shared more than 1,300 times.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.