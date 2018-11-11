Texas firefighter reportedly fired after racist Facebook post suggested hunting migrants

HOUSTON - A Texas firefighter was fired from his jobs with the city of Bellaire and the Westfield Fire Department after he authored a Facebook post suggesting hunting down migrants as part of a "new hunting season," KTRK-TV reported.

The firefighter, identified by the Houston TV station as Chris Bush, posted the message to Facebook last week.

According to KTRK-TV, the post read:

"We should buy deer feeders fill them with pinto beans put them on the border and make a new hunting season. I wonder how many Texans will buy that hunting licenses and how many tags we would be allowed..."

When KTRK-TV went to Bush's home, his wife defended the post.

"Well, I don't believe we should let other people over until we take care of people under our freeways," Cindy Bush told the Houston outlet.

Representatives for the Westfield Fire Department, Bellaire Fire Department and Harris County Emergency Medical Services all told KTRK-TV Friday that Bush was no longer employed with their agencies.

