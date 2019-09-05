Texas Supreme Court will take up Cameron Redus lawsuit again

Nearly six years after Cameron Redus was fatally shot by a University of Incarnate Word police officer, the wrongful death lawsuit filed by his family remains tied up in the court system. But the case may finally proceed by the end of the year.

A spokesperson of the Redus family confirmed that the Texas Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in December over whether UIW should be granted immunity from the lawsuit, a disputed point that has kept the lawsuit from moving forward.

"We still haven’t started discovery nor received his clothes back from the DA’s office," the spokesperson said. "Cruel to the Redus (family) hardly captures the reality of this situation."

An appeals court sided with the Redus family and determined the private university is not granted immunity in the case, but the university's attorneys were granted another appeal from the Texas Supreme Court in 2017.

The 4th Court of Appeals ruled in the family's favor in 2018, and now the Texas Supreme Court will decide on the immunity claim after oral arguments are heard Dec. 4.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the family of Redus months after the UIW senior was shot and killed by Cpl. Chris Carter following an altercation during a traffic stop outside Redus' off-campus apartment in Alamo Heights.

Carter was on duty but was several blocks away from campus when he attempted to pull over Redus on suspicion of drunken driving.

An autopsy found Redus was shot five times at close range and was heavily intoxicated.

Audio from Carter's body-worn microphone revealed Redus repeatedly ignored the officer's commands and eventually fought with him, according to recordings obtained by KSAT.com.

Carter later resigned from UIW's police department but was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in 2015 by a Bexar County grand jury.

