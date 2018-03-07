4th Court of Appeals sides with Redus family, says UIW not immune to lawsuit

SAN ANTONIO - The Fourth Court of Appeals on Wednesday has ruled that the University of Incarnate Word is in fact not a governmental unit and therefore cannot claim sovereign immunity in the wrongful death lawsuit of Cameron Redus.

The wrongful death lawsuit was originally filed by the Redus family after the college senior was fatally shot off campus by former UIW police Cpl. Christopher Carter. Carter believed Redus was driving drunk and tried to arrest him in an apartment complex parking lot just before shooting Redus multiple times.

The appeals court opinion said that UIW argued that it was entitled to governmental immunity with respect to the actions of its police department. The ruling said that UIW lacks public funding with the legislature, and that the court does not consider UIW a governmental entity under provisions in the Government Code and Local Government Code.

The Redus family and the university have gone back and forth in court for years.

Redus vs. UIW Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Below is a timeline of Redus' death and the aftermath of the shooting. (Click here for a direct link to the timeline.)

