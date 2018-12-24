Why is college in Texas getting so expensive?

(Illustration By Todd Wiseman / The Texas Tribune, Illustration By Todd Wiseman / The Texas Tribune)

The price to attend a public university in Texas has more than doubled this century. Why?

The Texas Tribune partnered with the education publisher Pearson to answer that and other questions for Texas students.

The short answer: Enrollment has increased, per-student state funding has gone down and universities have to find ways to pay the bills. Often, they do it by raising tuition.

