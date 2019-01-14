First day of 86th session is "launching pad" for new and veteran members

(Bob Daemmrich For The Texas Tribune, Bob Daemmrich For The Texas Tribune)

It's a week into the 2019 Texas legislative session, and lawmakers and staff are finally settling in. For the the 33 freshmen in the two chambers, that meant moving into the State Capitol — a day many said felt like an end to the long road campaigning for the seat and an unofficial start of representing their constituents.

In the House, members unanimously elected state Rep. Dennis Bonnen as the new speaker, as expected. Bonnen's bipartisan tone in his speech to the body resonated with his colleagues.

In the Senate, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was noticeably absent on the session's first day. It turns out that the White House had summoned Patrick to help President Donald Trump's team write his Oval Office address on border security.

Patrick made it back to Texas in time to show a unified front with Bonnen and Gov. Greg Abbott on Day 2 of the session.

