Many marijuana and pro-LGBTQ bills died this legislative session. Expect to see them back in 2021.

Recommended Videos

Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Whether it's addressing access to medical marijuana, legalizing industrial hemp farming or establishing the Texas Legislature's first-ever LGBTQ Caucus, lawmakers know that reaching success on their priorities can take several sessions.

Many are already strategizing how they can get their legislation passed when they reconvene in 2021 for the 87th Legislature.

In the latest episode of our mini-documentary series, "Under the Dome," we look at the long game lawmakers play.

Subscribe to our YouTube page and never miss an episode.