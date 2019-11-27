HOUSTON – A driver is in custody Tuesday evening after a road rage wreck in Splendora that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, according to Splendora Police Chief Wally Wieghat.

A couple, who were in a Volkswagon Jetta, caught the incident on camera as a driver in a white Chevy Tahoe drove erratically on Interstate 69 just south of FM 2090 Tuesday evening. The driver of the Tahoe struck the couple’s Jetta during the incident, police say. The couple called 911 and the woman in the Jetta can be heard describing to the 911 operator what was happening.

At one point, the couple lowered the front passenger window of their Jetta and told the driver of the Tahoe that they had a baby in the car.

“Chill out bro, I got a kid,” the man can be heard yelling at the driver of the Tahoe.

The driver of the Tahoe then drove into the rightmost lane to exit and is seen hitting a motorcyclist, who fell off. Officials transported the motorcyclist to Kingwood Hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Wieghat said.

Armando Montes, 30, was identified as the driver of the Tahoe and now faces second-degree felony assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree felony endangering a child, according to Splendora Police

Montes was taken into custody at the scene and had a wife and a 7-year-old child in the car.

Wieghat also said at the time of the wreck, Montes was out on bond for a previous DWI and child endangerment charges, unrelated to the wreck Tuesday night.

