Off-duty Houston officer killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 near Sealy

HOUSTON – A crash that shut down Interstate 10 West near Sealy claimed the life of a Houston police officer, who officials say was driving the wrong way on the highway when she slammed into a big rig.

Gizele Solorio worked with the Houston Police Department for about 2.5 years and graduated from the cadet class 230 as the class president, according to HPD Commander Chandra Hatcher.

Solorio was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-10 when she was in a head-on collision with the 18-wheeler. The wreck closed the highway for about six hours.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of the 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer, 65-year-old Guy Pearson, swerved to try and miss Solorio’s truck but was unable to miss colliding with it. Pearson was uninjured in the wreck.

“Not sure yet of the confirmed speed, and how in fact the individual entered into the interstate, but all of that will be part of our investigation,” said DPS Sgt. Stephen Woodard.

Investigators are also looking to see if construction in the area played a role in the wreck or if someone was driving under the influence.

Solorio was assigned to the northeast patrol station. Hatcher described Solorio as an officer who stood out.

“Officer Solorio was a bright and shining star,” Hatcher said. “She stood out among her peers, and even though she had two-and-a-half years of service, she performed and functioned like a veteran officer.”

Solorio is survived by her mother and brother.