Brazoria County coronavirus patients visited Houston Rodeo, officials say

HOUSTON – Brazoria County Health Officials announced Saturday that two people have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, according to sister station KPRC.

According to a news release, both people lived together in the Alvin area. Both of them were tested after they reported feeling symptoms of the new coronavirus, officials said. They were tested at a Harris County health facility.

Officials said the two did not travel outside of Houston but did attend the Rodeo cookoff and events. The Brazoria County Health Department is conducting an investigation to identify other people who may have come in contact with them.

People who have questions concerning COVID-19 can now call the Brazoria County COVID-19 Information Line at 979-864-2167. The line is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

More than 60 cases have been reported in Texas as of Saturday.

This story was initially published on Click2Houston.com.

