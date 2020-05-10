83ºF

Austin police searching for woman who disappeared on Mother’s Day

Reports: Iliana Salinas last seen in a Chevrolet Aveo

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

The Austin Police Department is searching for Iliana Salinas, who disappeared on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
SAN ANTONIO – Austin police are searching for a woman in her 30s who disappeared on Sunday.

Iliana Salinas was last seen around 8 a.m. at her home in the 4900 block of Menchaca Road, according to media reports. She was reported missing just before noon, according to KVUE.

Police released a photo of Salinas after 3 p.m., saying she was driving a gray Chevrolet Aveo with dents in the front passenger door and rear bumper.

According to CBS Austin, the Aveo has license plate number BY6G602.

The TV station reported that Salinas has a medical condition that may put her welfare in danger.

She has black hair, hazel eyes, weighs 125 pounds and is 4-feet, 11-inches tall, according to KVUE.

She reportedly has tattoos on both arms.

Austin police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

