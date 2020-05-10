Austin police searching for woman who disappeared on Mother’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Austin police are searching for a woman in her 30s who disappeared on Sunday.

Iliana Salinas was last seen around 8 a.m. at her home in the 4900 block of Menchaca Road, according to media reports. She was reported missing just before noon, according to KVUE.

Police released a photo of Salinas after 3 p.m., saying she was driving a gray Chevrolet Aveo with dents in the front passenger door and rear bumper.

Have you seen Iliana? APD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating her. Please call 9-1-1 if you have any information. She was last seen driving a gray Chevrolet Aveo with dents in the front passenger door and rear bumper. Photo below. pic.twitter.com/rLIgcPbNhO — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) May 10, 2020

According to CBS Austin, the Aveo has license plate number BY6G602.

The TV station reported that Salinas has a medical condition that may put her welfare in danger.

She has black hair, hazel eyes, weighs 125 pounds and is 4-feet, 11-inches tall, according to KVUE.

She reportedly has tattoos on both arms.

Austin police are asking anyone with information to call 911.