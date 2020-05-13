More than 40 employees at South Texas beef processing plant test positive for COVID-19, reports say

SAN ANTONIO – A cluster of coronavirus cases has been reported at the STX Beef processing plant in Corpus Christi.

Twenty-seven employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, making up all of Nueces County’s new cases for the day, according to media reports.

KRIS-TV reported it was the biggest jump in cases that Nueces County has seen since the beginning of the pandemic. Before Tuesday’s tally was released, 19 plant employees had already tested positive for the virus, according to the TV station.

STX Beef said more than 600 employees have been tested as of Tuesday evening, and results are pending for employees.

City Manager Peter Zanoni told KRIS-TV that “another big number” could be reported Wednesday depending on those results.

“The health and safety of our employees is the most important responsibility each day for us," the facility stated. "We are proud of the continued diligence of our employees and the partnership of local, state, and federal partners, which has allowed STX Beef to rapidly test our team members.”

Employees are required to use face masks and face shields, and they are social distancing in the lunchroom and break areas, according to a Facebook post.

There are 174 cases in Corpus Christi, according to city officials. Three people have died and 80 patients have recovered.

The Dismas Ministries halfway house in Corpus Christi has also reported an outbreak with 18 positive cases.