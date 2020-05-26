Want to claim your lottery prize in Texas? You’ll need to make an appointment and will be asked to wear a mask

SAN ANTONIO – Before Texas Lottery winners can claim their prizes, they’ll need to follow a series of steps to make sure they secure the cash.

The Texas Lottery Commission has issued instructions for what to do before heading to claim centers, which open on June 1.

Those who want to claim a prize can make an appointment by visiting txlottery.org/appointment or by calling 800-375-6886.

Winners must provide their full name, phone and a preferred claim center, according to a news release. After the request has been submitted, a Texas Lottery employee will call the winner to schedule a time, date and location for them to process their claim.

At the appointment, winners must bring their ID, winning ticket and completed claim form.

The release states that the “Texas Lottery strongly encourages” claimants to wear face coverings or face masks to their appointment.

Claim centers will be routinely cleaned and employees will be asked to wear face coverings and gloves.

Walk-ins will not be accepted into any Texas Lottery facility, the release states.

Each claim center location may have specific guidelines for COVID-19 precautions.

Winning claims up to $5 million can also be made via mail, but it may take four to six weeks for it to be processed.

The ticket must be postmarked on or before the ticket expiration date and should be mailed to the following address:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center

PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600

Prizes that are $599 or less can continue being processed at any lottery retailer.

