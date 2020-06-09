Police in Texas searching for 3-month-old girl, man wanted in her disappearance

SAN ANTONIO – The Gainesville Police Department is searching for a 3-month-old girl who disappeared late Monday night in the North Texas town.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Lyrik Brown, who was last seen at 9 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of N. Howeth Street in Gainesville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officers have named Jeremy Brown, 30, as a suspect in her disappearance. It is not immediately clear if, or how, the child and suspect are related.

Lyrik Brown weighs 15 pounds and was last seen wearing a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers. She has a birthmark behind the right knee.

Jeremy Brown is 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 181 pounds and was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls logo, and black and white Nike shoes.

Police say he is driving a gray Volkswagen Jetta with the temporary license plate 55432B6. He was last heard from in Gainesville.

Police say Lyrik Brown may be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Gainesville police at 940-668-7777.