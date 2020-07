A CapMetro bus driver wears a mask while driving his route in Austin. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

Editor's note: This was recorded before Houston officials canceled the in-person Republican convention.

On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Cassi and Aliyya about the governor's mask order, the politics of canceling political conventions and the challenges ahead for reopening schools.