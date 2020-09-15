Walmart+ launches in Texas with free deliveries, mobile checkout, gas discounts

SAN ANTONIO – Walmart+, the latest competitor to Amazon Prime, has launched in the Lone Star State.

Starting Tuesday, shoppers in Texas can sign up for the grocery giant’s membership, which includes unlimited free deliveries on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts.

The membership costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month, and both options include a 15-day trial period, according to Walmart.

“We can’t wait for customers to use Walmart+ as a way to keep more time on their calendars and money in their pockets,” Walmart’s chief customer officer Janey Whiteside said in a news release.

“We designed Walmart+ to be the ultimate life hack for customers, pulling together benefits they told us would be most helpful to them today and in the future. Its usefulness will only grow from here.”

Shoppers who subscribed to Walmart’s Delivery Unlimited service will automatically become Walmart+ members, the release states.

Walmart+ members will also have Scan & Go service in the app, meaning customers can scan their items as they shop and checkout with Walmart Pay.

Members will also receive a discount of up to 5 cents per gallon at Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations. Sam’s Club gas stations will be added to the list “soon,” the release states.

The membership is the latest move in Walmart’s e-commerce rivalry against Amazon.

Walmart will launch a pilot program to deliver groceries and household items via drone, according to the Associated Press. The pilot program will launch in Fayetteville, N.C., but it may be a while until the service is wide-spread.

Amazon last week won regulatory approval for drone deliveries. Despite the pandemic, Amazon is prospering and is currently on a hiring spree, according to the AP.

Prime, with more than 150 million members worldwide, charges $119 a year, or $12.99 a month.