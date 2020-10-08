WATCH LIVE: Family of man fatally shot by Texas cop to hold news conference at 1:30 p.m.

The family of Jonathan Price and civil rights activist and lawyer Lee Merritt will hold a news conference for the first time on Thursday afternoon, five days after Price was shot and killed by a police officer in East Texas.

The news conference is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. in Greenville, located in Hunt County. The news conference will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The family and Merritt will speak after meeting with the Hunt Country District Attorney’s Office, according to CNN.

Price, who was unarmed, was shot by Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas on Saturday following a report of a disturbance at a convenience store, according to Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to court documents released Wednesday, Lucas had arrived at the convenience store because of a “possible fight” and was greeted by Price, who asked the officer “you doing good” several times and extended his hand in a handshake gesture. Price apologized for broken glass on the ground, telling the officer someone had tried “to wrap me up.”

The affidavit, written by a Texas Ranger, says Lucas thought Price was intoxicated and tried to detain him. Price said “I can’t be detained” as Lucas grabbed at his arm and used verbal commands. When Lucas produced a stun gun, Price began to walk away.

After Lucas deployed the stun gun, which wasn’t fully effective, Price walked toward him and appeared to reach out to grab the end of the stun gun, the affidavit said. The affidavit said that Lucas then fired four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities on Tuesday announced Lucas was charged with murder. The incident was captured on a body camera but the footage has not been released.