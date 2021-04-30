Army report finds Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén reported being sexually harassed twice before she was killed

A mural in honor of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén in the Dove Springs neighborhood of south Austin. July 6, 2020. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

A U.S. Army investigation found that Spc. Vanessa Guillén reported being sexually harassed two times by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood before she was killed, a finding that contradicts the Army’s previous claims that there was no evidence Guillén experienced harassment.

Guillén’s supervisor and other officials failed to report the harassment up the chain, according to a report released Friday which provided new details about the investigation following Guillén’s disappearance on April 22, 2020.

Ad

Investigators did not find “credible evidence” that Spc. Aaron Robinson, the man accused of killing Guillén, sexually harassed her or that they had a relationship outside of their professional one, the report said. However, Robinson was reported for sexually harassing another female soldier. Robinson shot and killed himself after being confronted by the police.

As a result of the investigation, Army officials removed five current or former leaders in the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, where Guillén also worked, from their leadership positions. Three of those officers will also be reprimanded. Garrett also referred disciplinary action against eight other officers — all of whom will receive reprimands and one who will be relieved.

As of Friday, 21 officers in total have been suspended, relieved of their positions or given official reprimands following Guillén’s murder.

Reference

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad